Affiance Financial LLC Has $589,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Affiance Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,279,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,011,000 after purchasing an additional 305,064 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,927,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,762,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 434,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,881,000 after purchasing an additional 22,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,131,000 after purchasing an additional 76,592 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,662. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.46. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $167.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

