Affiance Financial LLC Grows Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 317.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 215.0% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.92. 40,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,751,156. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $121.41. The firm has a market cap of $157.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.98.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

