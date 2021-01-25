Affiance Financial LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $699,000. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 214,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,413,000 after buying an additional 56,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.08. 33,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,776,979. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.53. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $94.38.

