AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $140.01

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $140.01 and last traded at $137.64, with a volume of 2143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.25.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair raised AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.03 and a 200 day moving average of $80.05.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.87 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the third quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in AeroVironment by 32.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 10.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.