AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,886 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in AMETEK by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $350,250.00. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $737,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,650,260. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

AMETEK stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.35. 1,041,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,905. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.61 and its 200-day moving average is $106.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $125.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

