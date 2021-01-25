AdvisorShares Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,268.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 208,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,244,000 after purchasing an additional 193,487 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 185,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,796,000 after buying an additional 108,918 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,354,000 after buying an additional 86,660 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 91.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,046,000 after buying an additional 56,604 shares during the period. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,359,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $7.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $449.95. The stock had a trading volume of 725,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,463. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $496.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $459.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.36.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.14.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

