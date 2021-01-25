AdvisorShares Investments LLC Increases Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares during the quarter. Arena Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.0% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 858.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $128,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARNA. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.36.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 14,877 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,560.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,500.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,327 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $106,823.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,308 shares in the company, valued at $427,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 122,721 shares of company stock valued at $9,699,574 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNA stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.00. The stock had a trading volume of 312,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.67. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.17 and a quick ratio of 23.17.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

