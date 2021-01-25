AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $940,000 Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Trex by 100.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 73.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TREX stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,137. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.16 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $104.35.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TREX. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.66.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

