AdvisorShares Investments LLC Acquires 1,562 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in Fiserv by 46.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirova increased its stake in Fiserv by 344.0% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Fiserv by 40.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,529,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,992. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,140,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $3,271,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,283,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CSFB raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

