AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdvanSix Inc. is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The company’s polymer resin sold under the Aegis(R) brand to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments and films which in turn used in end products such as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets and food as well as industrial packaging. AdvanSix also produces caprolactam, the main feedstock for producing nylon; Caprannylon film(R); Sulf-N (R) ammonium sulfate fertilizers and chemical intermediates, including phenol, acetone, and Nadone (R) cyclohexanone. AdvanSix Inc. is based in Morris Plains, United States. “

Get AdvanSix alerts:

ASIX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised AdvanSix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. CL King raised shares of AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of ASIX traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,164. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.70 million, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $281.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.80 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 31.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 324.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.