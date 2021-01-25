Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $92.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.26. The company has a market cap of $111.60 billion, a PE ratio of 125.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,684,496.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $720,302,000 after buying an additional 287,026 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,976,000 after buying an additional 1,112,059 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,255,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,991 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,667,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $218,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,122,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $174,004,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

