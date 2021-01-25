adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €305.00 by Baader Bank

adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) has been given a €305.00 ($358.82) price target by Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.71% from the company’s current price.

ADS has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. adidas AG (ADS.F) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €268.72 ($316.14).

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €278.00 ($327.06) on Monday. adidas AG has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €289.26 and its 200 day moving average is €270.75.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

