ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) & Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE: ADCT) is one of 778 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare ADC Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ADC Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADC Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A ADC Therapeutics Competitors -3,540.56% -189.52% -30.06%

This table compares ADC Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ADC Therapeutics $2.34 million -$116.48 million -14.14 ADC Therapeutics Competitors $1.89 billion $219.07 million -3.76

ADC Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ADC Therapeutics. ADC Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ADC Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADC Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 ADC Therapeutics Competitors 4186 16418 36445 747 2.58

ADC Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.39%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 26.08%. Given ADC Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ADC Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.9% of ADC Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors. The company also develops clinical-stage product candidates, such as ADCT-601 and ADCT-602, as well as preclinical product candidates, including ADCT-701 and ADCT-901. ADC Therapeutics SA has a collaboration and license agreement with Genmab A/S. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Epalinges, Switzerland.

