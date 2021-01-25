adbank (ADB) Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, adbank has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One adbank token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. adbank has a market capitalization of $522,517.48 and $32,703.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get adbank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00071080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.11 or 0.00763294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006507 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00048655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.48 or 0.04193087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00017723 BTC.

adbank Profile

ADB is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,579,167 tokens. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official website for adbank is adbank.network . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog

Buying and Selling adbank

adbank can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.