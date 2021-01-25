AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.70

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$22.70 and last traded at C$22.24, with a volume of 356487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.23.

Several research firms have issued reports on AT. Cormark raised their target price on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$2.60 to C$7.15 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 701.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.09.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.1701565 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.03, for a total transaction of C$657,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,284,870 shares in the company, valued at C$36,626,466.10. Also, Director Roger Dent sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$225,000. Insiders have sold 75,500 shares of company stock worth $1,116,646 over the last quarter.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

