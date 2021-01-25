Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 67,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,386. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $70.66.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.