Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $1.15 Million Stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Infinera were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Infinera during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 268.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,269,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,336. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Infinera Co. has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $340.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David F. Welch sold 112,083 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $968,397.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $86,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,735,281 in the last quarter. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

