Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $1.01 Million Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2021 // Comments off

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,692.3% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 154.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,662. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.54.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.