Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $1.01 Million Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,692.3% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 154.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ISTB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,662. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.