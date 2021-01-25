ACKRELL SPAC Partners I Co.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on February 1st (OTCMKTS:ACKIU)

ACKRELL SPAC Partners I’s (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) quiet period will end on Monday, February 1st. ACKRELL SPAC Partners I had issued 12,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 21st. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:ACKIU opened at $10.47 on Monday. ACKRELL SPAC Partners I has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $10.60.

