Accelerate Diagnostics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,520 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 941% compared to the typical volume of 242 call options.

AXDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

NASDAQ:AXDX traded up $3.08 on Monday, hitting $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,913. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.35. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $19.11.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $373,625.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,975.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,232,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,966,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,506,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,842,000 after purchasing an additional 78,564 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,439,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after buying an additional 45,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.