Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.44.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $52.01 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 8.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,345,000 after purchasing an additional 80,150 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $366,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $674,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $2,372,000.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

