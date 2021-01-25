Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Abiomed were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Abiomed by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Abiomed by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Abiomed by 0.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $403,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,689,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,656 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $347.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 76.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $353.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.08.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABMD. TheStreet upgraded Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.60.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.