9,757 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $720,302,000 after buying an additional 287,026 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $478,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,059 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,255,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,991 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,667,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,122,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $174,004,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,884,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,767,633. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $113.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.26.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.15.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

