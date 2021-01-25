$920.02 Million in Sales Expected for TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will post sales of $920.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $917.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $922.94 million. TRI Pointe Group posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full-year sales of $3.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TRI Pointe Group.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $826.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.38 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPH. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. TRI Pointe Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 557.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 21.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 254,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 45,512 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $21.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. TRI Pointe Group has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.59.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

