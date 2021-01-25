8,816 Shares in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Purchased by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 24,369 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,436,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 412,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank OZK from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

OZK opened at $35.96 on Monday. Bank OZK has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $36.24. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.64%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

