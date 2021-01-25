8,456 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Bought by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,376,101,000 after acquiring an additional 388,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,190,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $758,170,000 after purchasing an additional 53,847 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,656,000 after purchasing an additional 111,556 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,679,000 after purchasing an additional 249,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,062,000 after purchasing an additional 233,164 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ODFL stock traded up $6.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.12. The stock had a trading volume of 534,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,993. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.80 and a 52-week high of $213.66.
In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.60.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
