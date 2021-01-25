8,456 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Bought by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,376,101,000 after acquiring an additional 388,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,190,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $758,170,000 after purchasing an additional 53,847 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,656,000 after purchasing an additional 111,556 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,679,000 after purchasing an additional 249,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,062,000 after purchasing an additional 233,164 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL stock traded up $6.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.12. The stock had a trading volume of 534,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,993. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.80 and a 52-week high of $213.66.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.60.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

