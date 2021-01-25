8,446 Shares in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Bought by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,446 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $1,528,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.67. 115,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,037. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APPS. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.69.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 390,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,746,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.