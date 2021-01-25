757 Shares in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SHE opened at $91.55 on Monday. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $92.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.36.

