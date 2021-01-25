$751.05 Million in Sales Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will announce sales of $751.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $615.40 million to $1.14 billion. Wynn Resorts posted sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). The company had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.48 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.23.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $270,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,126 shares of company stock worth $1,795,287. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 32.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 15.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WYNN stock opened at $107.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.51. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $139.99.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

