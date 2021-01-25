$749.90 Million in Sales Expected for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will announce $749.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $754.60 million and the lowest is $745.20 million. EnerSys posted sales of $763.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENS. TheStreet raised EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. EnerSys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $93.19 on Monday. EnerSys has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $93.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.96%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in EnerSys by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

