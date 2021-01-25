$68.62 Million in Sales Expected for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will report sales of $68.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.76 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported sales of $35.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $251.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $233.29 million to $269.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $324.75 million, with estimates ranging from $290.76 million to $357.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $81.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RARE. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.12.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $140.47 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.56 and a 200 day moving average of $105.71.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $991,488.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,164.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $562,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,670,788. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

