63,767 Shares in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Purchased by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 63,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,000. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 638.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPXI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.00. 217,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,726. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.85 and its 200 day moving average is $63.05. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $74.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

