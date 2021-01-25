5,514 Shares in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 969.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 26,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 100,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYR opened at $85.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.32. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

