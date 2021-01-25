5,482 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $88.44 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.19.

