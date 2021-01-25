$54.27 Million in Sales Expected for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to report $54.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.37 million and the highest is $55.18 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $27.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 101%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $170.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.80 million to $171.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $294.45 million, with estimates ranging from $290.19 million to $298.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.09 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on LGND. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $142.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $57.24 and a one year high of $143.59.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

