510,300 Shares in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 510,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,490,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954,289 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,924,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,388,000 after acquiring an additional 166,920 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 792,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 29,466 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 506,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 350,990 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 37,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $1,080,413.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,589,431.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.06. 8,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $24.16.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

CMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.44.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

