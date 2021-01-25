$447.60 Million in Sales Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to post sales of $447.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $431.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $464.00 million. Chico’s FAS reported sales of $527.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $351.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.73 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHS. B. Riley raised their target price on Chico’s FAS from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 26.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,037 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 105.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 69.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22,740 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 110.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,051,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 36,882 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHS opened at $2.18 on Monday. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $261.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03.

About Chico's FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

