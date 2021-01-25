4,200 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Acquired by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP bought a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 17,367 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Snap by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Snap from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.55.
In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,659,606.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $2,534,142.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,381,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,176,496.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 533,831 shares of company stock valued at $23,271,105.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.
