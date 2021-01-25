4,092 Shares in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in JinkoSolar by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,379,000 after buying an additional 665,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,910,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,978,000 after purchasing an additional 366,440 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,305,000. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $68.50 on Monday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 1.09.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JKS shares. UBS Group downgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. CICC Research cut JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.22.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

