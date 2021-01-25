3M’s (MMM) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

3M (NYSE:MMM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MMM. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.33.

MMM stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,349,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,979. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $180.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $97.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

