3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 42,413 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in 3M were worth $131,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,223,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,336 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,757,156,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,799,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,249,371,000 after acquiring an additional 108,504 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,090,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,135,814,000 after acquiring an additional 90,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $751,013,000 after acquiring an additional 259,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.33.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.25. 40,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,688. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.00. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $180.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

