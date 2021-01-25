3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Sells $120,400.00 in Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $120,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,035,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $47,760.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00.

NYSE:DDD opened at $34.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $35.36.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in 3D Systems by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,482 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,065 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,701 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 44,007 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in 3D Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,868 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on 3D Systems from $11.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. William Blair raised 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

