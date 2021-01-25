3,700 Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K) Bought by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in K. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Kellogg by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,325,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 517.2% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

Shares of NYSE K traded up $1.54 on Monday, reaching $59.84. 4,417,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,407,430. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.14. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $4,787,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. Over the last three months, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,681,727. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.