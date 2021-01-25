360 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Acquired by Insight Financial Services

Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,758,311 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,002,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 864.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,044,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,114,000 after buying an additional 936,335 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 936,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,976,000 after buying an additional 593,520 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,480,000 after buying an additional 519,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.44. The company had a trading volume of 24,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. 140166 assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.06.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

