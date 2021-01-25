35,773 Shares in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Acquired by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 35,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Radware by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Radware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Radware by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Radware by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 29,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Radware by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radware alerts:

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $28.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. Radware Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $28.88.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Radware in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.