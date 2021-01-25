34,073 Shares in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) Acquired by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 662.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 68,322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSST opened at $50.81 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $52.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.73.

