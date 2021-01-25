3,031 Shares in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHS opened at $105.26 on Monday. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $105.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.75.

