3,031 Shares in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) Purchased by Nwam LLC

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2021 // Comments off

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHS opened at $105.26 on Monday. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $105.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.75.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.