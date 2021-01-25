3,009 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $680,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.78.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $152.67 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $156.27. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.57.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

