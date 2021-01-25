$3.92 Billion in Sales Expected for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to post sales of $3.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.69 billion and the highest is $4.12 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted sales of $3.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year sales of $15.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.25 billion to $15.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $15.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.89 billion to $15.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion.

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $3,086,020.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 215,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,262,943.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $325,001.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSE BJ opened at $42.55 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $40.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

