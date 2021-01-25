$296.93 Million in Sales Expected for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to report sales of $296.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hexcel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $309.80 million and the lowest is $286.90 million. Hexcel posted sales of $564.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hexcel.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HXL. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter worth about $63,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 43.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the third quarter worth about $205,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $48.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.74. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

